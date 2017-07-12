Law enforcement responds to situation involving armed man in Southwest Rochester

Multiple agencies responded to a situation Wednesday evening involving an armed man, experiencing a mental health crisis, in Southwest Rochester.

The situation began shortly after 6 p.m.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports a 27-year-old male was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The bulk of the investigation and search happened near Salem Road Southwest in Rochester.

Authorities used a helicopter and drone to find the man who was carrying a shotgun.

The Sheriff's Office said the man fired shots in the presence of law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the law enforcement response was only for one person.

As of 9:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said the incident was over, and responders took the man to a local hospital for evaluation and mental health treatment.

Other responding agencies included the Rochester Police Department, the Emergency Response Unit, the Minnesota State Patrol and Conservation Officers, and Gold Cross.