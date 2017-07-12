Liquor store armed robbery suspects arrested - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Liquor store armed robbery suspects arrested

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police have found the people responsible for an armed robbery at a Rochester liquor store after one of the suspects returned to the scene while officers were investigating.

Rochester Police said a 19-year-old man was questioned about the robbery at Joe's Liquor that happened Monday night, after an officer recognized him from surveillance video as he walked past the store with two other people. 

Police said one of the group had a bottle of liquor from the robbery in his pants.

When questioning one of the teens, Adam Hassan, officers learned the other person involved in the robbery, who had a knife, was a 17-year-old Red Wing boy, who had been taken into custody Tuesday morning and was incarcerated in Red Wing in connection with a van that was stolen in Stewartville.

The boy had already been released from custody by the time Rochester officers tried to get in contact with him. 

Officers were later called to a large fight at the 1900 block of Scott Road NW at 10 p.m. Tuesday. By the time officers arrived, the fight had been broken up, but the State Patrol then called them for assistance with some people they believed were involved in the fight.  

The subjects turned out to be the 17-year-old believed to be involved in the liquor store robbery, and a 16-year-old Dover boy who was allegedly involved in the van robbery. 

Both teens are in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. Hassan was released, but is facing a robbery charge. 

