Liquor store armed robbery suspects arrested

Police have found the people responsible for an armed robbery at a Rochester liquor store after one of the suspects returned to the scene while officers were investigating.More >>
A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after violently assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Rochester Police said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue SE when the victim was finally able to get to a phone and call 911 at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A man was taken into custody after leading a police officer on a high speed chase on his motorcycle. Rochester Police said an officer was at the Eagles Club parking lot in southeast Rochester when he saw a motorcycle drive past, going 70 to 80 miles per hour.More >>
The goal of this program was to show students non-physician and non-nursing healthcare careers. This is the second year of the program for juniors and seniors in Minnesota high schools. Throughout the program, the students are exposed to around 15 careers.More >>
Mayo Clinic food service workers have overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract. Negotiations with Morrison Healthcare began in March and just wrapped up last Tuesday.More >>
Police are looking for two men who robbed a liquor store at knife point Monday night. Rochester Police said officers were called to Joe's Liquor on 2nd Street SW around 7:45 p.m., where two men wearing black ski masks and hoodies stole cash and alcohol.More >>
A driver had to be extricated and airlifted to the hospital after a crash west of Stewartville Tuesday morning. The crash happened County Road 3 and County Road 149 at about 7 a.m.More >>
A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...More >>
Mayo Clinic Cancer Center's leadership team took time Monday evening to thank the hundreds of volunteers who raised money for cancer research the past year as part of the Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC and the CW Rochester in January. And the Clinic honored eleven cancer researchers, launching their work with telethon donation funds. Donations continued in the days after the telethon giving the 2017 fundraiser a total of more than $1.1 million.More >>
The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission will hold a public meeting later this month on RPD's body camera policy and drone program. The Annual Report to the Community will be on Thursday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edison Building at 615 7th St. SW.More >>
A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.More >>
The goal of this program was to show students non-physician and non-nursing healthcare careers. This is the second year of the program for juniors and seniors in Minnesota high schools. Throughout the program, the students are exposed to around 15 careers.More >>
