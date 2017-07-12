Motorcyclist leads high speed chase in Rochester

A man was taken into custody after leading a police officer on a high speed chase on his motorcycle.

Rochester Police said an officer was at the Eagles Club parking lot in southeast Rochester when he saw a motorcycle drive past, going 70 to 80 miles per hour. The officer turned on his lights and attempted to pull the motorcycle over, but the rider only went faster.

The pursuit approached 90 miles per hour at one point, and the officer lost sight of the motorcycle at County Road 9.

Police later found the motorcycle and its rider parked behind some pine trees near the baseball complex.

Trevor Boysen, 22, was taken into custody without incident and is being held on multiple charges. The motorcycle Boysen was riding belonged to a friend.