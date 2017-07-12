Rochester man accused of assaulting woman, holding her at knifepoint

A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after assaulting a woman and holding her against her will.

Rochester Police said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue SE when the victim was finally able to get to a phone and call 911 at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Samuel Carlson, 36, went to the woman's home around 3 p.m. Monday. He accused her of infidelity and allegedly assaulted her multiple times, all while children were inside the home.

Carlson allegedly confronted the woman in the kitchen and choked her. Police said he also threatened her with a knife, saying he was going to kill her and cut her heart out.

Carlson then allegedly took the woman upstairs where he continued to threaten her, stabbing the dresser with the knife.

Police said Carlson smashed the woman's phone and said she couldn't sleep or leave until she answered his questions.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Carlson forced the woman at knifepoint to go to an ATM and withdraw $200. The two returned to the woman's home, but later went back to the ATM to withdraw another $90.

The woman eventually convinced Carlson to take her to a local gas station to get ice for her eye, where she hoped someone would recognize the situation and help her.

When the two went back to the woman's home and laid down, Carlson fell asleep. The woman managed to get to her work phone, which was in the bathroom, and call the police.

Officers arrested Carlson. He faces charges of domestic assault by strangulation, 1st degree aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, interfering with a 911 call, several charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct. He also faces a 5th degree controlled substance charge for 0.5 gram of methamphetamine that officers found on him.

The woman suffered black eyes and petechiae - marks on her skin - from being choked.