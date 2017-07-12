10 Who Make a Difference: Marvel Bedney - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

10 Who Make a Difference: Marvel Bedney

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Marvel Bedney helps out the community by getting people where they need to go. She's one of  our KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference award recipients.

Bedney has been a driver for the Community Driver Program, also called HART, since 2012. Throughout her time with the program, she has driven a total of 54,460 miles and has given more than 1,100 one way rides. Many of those trips have been medically necessary ones.

"There aren't words to describe how I enjoy this. I mean I've been so many people that have just the simple little words at the end when you get home: 'thank you for taking me. Thank you for giving up your time so that I can make my doctor's appointment.'  I mean that's a million dollars right there," said Bedney.

Bedney has been described by others as "everything a volunteer should be."

