10 Who Make a Difference: Rochester Flyers coaches

The Rochester Flyers Special Olympics organization is a division of Special Olympics Minnesota close to their coaches' hearts.

Three recipients of the KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference awards serve as coaches for various sports in the organization, and work with children and adults ages 8 and up.

All participants in the program are considered to have an intellectual disability or closely related developmental disability, and the coaches say playing sports boosts spirits across the board.

"They are always a comrade to their fellow teammates. If it is anywhere from bowling to basketball to aquatics, track and field or whatever and so it's fun to see everybody be there not only from an individual sport but also to be able to be there as a team sport and supporting each other," said Flyers Assistant Basketball Coach Jan Roth.

All three coaches were honored at the 10 Who Make a Difference Award ceremony.