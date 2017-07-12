10 Who Make a Difference: Rochester Flyers coaches

A Rochester man is facing numerous charges after violently assaulting a woman and holding her against her will. Rochester Police said officers responded to a home on 11th Avenue SE when the victim was finally able to get to a phone and call 911 at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A man was taken into custody after leading a police officer on a high speed chase on his motorcycle. Rochester Police said an officer was at the Eagles Club parking lot in southeast Rochester when he saw a motorcycle drive past, going 70 to 80 miles per hour.More >>
A driver had to be extricated and airlifted to the hospital after a crash west of Stewartville Tuesday morning. The crash happened County Road 3 and County Road 149 at about 7 a.m.More >>
Police have found the people responsible for an armed robbery at a Rochester liquor store after one of the suspects returned to the scene while officers were investigating.More >>
Police are looking for two men who robbed a liquor store at knife point Monday night. Rochester Police said officers were called to Joe's Liquor on 2nd Street SW around 7:45 p.m., where two men wearing black ski masks and hoodies stole cash and alcohol.More >>
Mayo Clinic food service workers have overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract. Negotiations with Morrison Healthcare began in March and just wrapped up last Tuesday.More >>
A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.More >>
