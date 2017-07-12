10 Who Make a Difference: Samantha Rother

Making a difference in Rochester and making a difference around the world - Samantha Rother does just that in her work with the Rotary Club of Rochester.

Rother serves as the Youth Exchange Officer for the Rotary Club, where she coordinates the youth exchange program.

She serves a go-to person for international students who come to Rochester, and for southeast Minnesota high school students who study abroad through the program.

Rother places the international students with three host families, and the students spend three months with each family.

"They're high school students. They come to the United States and they may have high expectations. They may be nervous, and over the course of the year we get to watch them grow, watch their language, improve and watch them build strong relationships with their host families and create international understanding," said Rother.

Whether it's homework or homesickness, Rother is there to help these students learn and grow internationally. She is one of our KTTC/United Way of Olmsted County 10 Who Make a Difference.