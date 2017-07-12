Ala Errebhi

Ala joined the KTTC team in February of 2017 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from California State University, Northridge in May 2016 with a B.A in broadcast journalism and a collateral field in political science.

While at CSUN, Ala anchored, produced and reported for the student-run television newscast Valley View News, which aired weekly on local channel LA-36. She also worked as a producer for 88.5 KCSN, the university's radio station, and took on the roles of fill-in newscast engineer and news director.

Ala was born in St. Paul and is also a citizen of Tunisia. She lived in the U of M's family dorms while her parents worked towards their degrees, then she and her family moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was there that she discovered her love for journalism, growing up watching Al-Jazeera, BBC, CNN and other Arabic-language networks.

She can speak English and Arabic fluently, and has been learning German and Korean.

Ala loves reading, working out and traveling. She's been to various countries in the Middle East, Asia and Europe. She's also a die-hard soccer fan, her favorite team is Bayern Munich. She was very pleased one time when people at Munich airport thought she was German. That meant those years teaching herself German had payed off!