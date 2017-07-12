Honkers leap into first place Tuesday with shutout of Thunder Bay

A masterful seven innings of relief from Manny Armendariz and contributions from the bottom of the lineup, gave the Rochester Honkers a 5-0 win in Thunder Bay Tuesday as well as sole possession of first place in the North Division.

The win was the Honkers third straight and gave them a record of 5-2 in the second half, good for first in the North Division.

The Honkers and Border Cats traded zeroes for five innings. Griffin Neuer got things started on the mound for the Honkers tossing two scoreless innings to start the game allowing just one hit and walking one.

He was then relieved by Armendariz who matched Kevin Biondic for the next two innings, as the right-hander threw four innings of shutout baseball allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Seth Rosenberg then came in and tossed a scoreless fifth, but allowed one run in the sixth, as Mike Echavia, batting sixth, hit his sixth home run of the year to give the Honkers a 1-0 lead.

That would be enough for Armendariz, as he threw seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, walking none, and striking out nine Border Cats.

The Honkers were able to get insurance runs in the eighth.

David Noworyta came up with the bases loaded and grounded into a fielder's choice, but it allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to score to make it 2-0. Following Noworyta, Konnor Zickefoose drove a single to score Kenyon Yovan to make it 3-0. Then after a wild pitch advanced Noworyta and Zickefoose into scoring position, Johnathan Fleek would knock them both in with a 2-run single to give the Honkers a 5-0 lead.

In the ninth, Armendariz struck out Dayne Sommer to start the inning, and forced Brendan Dougherty to hit a foul pop to third to end the game.

The Honkers took this game without major contributions from the top half of the lineup as the top three hitters went 1-11, but the bottom two hitters, went 4-8, and the six hitter, Echavia, as mentioned earlier knocked the big fly.

The Honkers and Border Cats play another in Thunder Bay on Wednesday at 7:05 at Port Arthur Stadium.