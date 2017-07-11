Mayo Clinic's Career Immersion Program shows students possible health science jobs

A driver had to be extricated and airlifted to the hospital after a crash west of Stewartville Tuesday morning. The crash happened County Road 3 and County Road 149 at about 7 a.m.More >>
We now have a clearer vision for the future of the Armory. City Council met at the Committee of the Whole, Monday, to decide between two proposals and pinned one down. They directed staff to start drafting a contract with the Castle Community Proposal for the space.More >>
Police are looking for two men who robbed a liquor store at knife point Monday night. Rochester Police said officers were called to Joe's Liquor on 2nd Street SW around 7:45 p.m., where two men wearing black ski masks and hoodies stole cash and alcohol.More >>
A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.More >>
Jacob Curry's lemonade stand is unlike most others. The 16-year-old Rochester teen has set up his stand once a year over the last ten years in front of his parent's home in southwest Rochester. He thought up the idea to open the stand because he saw others doing and thought it looked like fun. Jacob and his friend, Ethan Smith, were five and six years old at the time. Back then, six-year-old Jacob knew he didn't need the money, so the two boys decided to donate ...More >>
Mayo Clinic Cancer Center's leadership team took time Monday evening to thank the hundreds of volunteers who raised money for cancer research the past year as part of the Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC and the CW Rochester in January. And the Clinic honored eleven cancer researchers, launching their work with telethon donation funds. Donations continued in the days after the telethon giving the 2017 fundraiser a total of more than $1.1 million.More >>
Mayo Clinic food service workers have overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract. Negotiations with Morrison Healthcare began in March and just wrapped up last Tuesday.More >>
A shooting injured a 23-year-old man in Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers were called to a residence on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue SW just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple shots had been fired from a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun.More >>
