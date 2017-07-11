Mayo Clinic's Career Immersion Program shows students possible health science jobs

The goal of this program was to show students non-physician and non-nursing healthcare careers.

This is the second year of the program for juniors and seniors in Minnesota high schools.

Throughout the program, the students are exposed to around 15 careers.

Tuesday some got a look at a histology lab, this is where they make the microscope slides used in cancer diagnosis.

The students say the best part about this program was the hands on nature.

It really gave them an opportunity to see what the professionals do.

"Respiratory therapy has really stuck out to me because I guess we got to do a lot more hands on things and we got to witness a live code demo," Anish Singh, a junior at John Marshall, said. "It was really cool to see what the doctors were doing under all that pressure.

The students were surprised by some of the careers, never expecting them to be available in the mayo system.

And this program works for the students, 8 of them who attended last year have already started their journey at Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences or UMR.