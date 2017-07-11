Mayo Clinic food service workers approve new contract

Mayo Clinic food service workers have overwhelmingly approved a new five-year contract.

Negotiations with Morrison Healthcare began in March and just wrapped up last Tuesday. A vote followed over multiple days.

The contract agreement comes after the food service workers were outsourced by Mayo Clinic last year, leading to protests outside of Mayo Clinic.

The new contract includes initial wage increases between 2.5 and 42 percent. It also increases PTO and holiday pay, and provides full union health insurance for both part time and full time members.