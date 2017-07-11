Armed robbers steal cash, alcohol from Rochester liquor store

Police are looking for two men who robbed a liquor store at knife point Monday night.

Rochester Police said officers were called to Joe's Liquor on 2nd Street SW around 7:45 p.m., where two men wearing black ski masks and hoodies stole cash and alcohol.

When the pair entered the store with duffel bags. One man held a large knife as he approached the store owner, demanding all the money from the register and liquor. The other man began loading his bag with liquor bottles.

The pair got away with more than $900, in addition to the alcohol.

The victim described one of the suspects ads 5'6" and 150 to 160 lbs. The other was 6'1" to 6'3" and about the same weight. The victim believes the men are in their late teens to early 20s, because of their voices.

Police are looking at surveillance footage to help with their investigation.