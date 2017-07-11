Driver airlifted after Olmsted County crash

A driver had to be extricated and airlifted to the hospital after a crash west of Stewartville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened County Road 3 and County Road 149 at about 7 a.m.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy on the scene said a 22-year-old man was northbound on County Road 3, when he swerved to avoid an object on the road at the intersection with County Road 149. The driver ran into a road sign, and the vehicle flipped onto its roof in the ditch.

The driver was trapped in the car, and first responders were able to extricate him.

The driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys by Mayo One. He was talking to responders on the scene, but a deputy described the driver's injuries as serious.

Hayfield Ambulance and Stewartville Fire Department responded, in addition to the Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

We will keep you updated as new information is available. Look for updates on KTTC.com and on the NewsCenter.