Sano and Santana lead surprising Twins into the All-Star Break

The All-Star game is tonight, after Monday night's exciting home run derby that featured the man, the myth, the legend, Aaron Judge, facing off against Minnesota Twins All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano in the final round. Sano was unable to take that crown but Sano as well as starting pitcher Ervin Santana will be representing the surprisingly above-average Twins in the All-Star game.

As this is the All-Star break and the ceremonial half-way point of the season, here are some thoughts on the Twins first half.

1. Let's start off with their record at the halfway point. 45-43. That's a 13 game improvement on last season when they were 32-56.

2. The first half also saw the Twins in first place for 49 days, including a stretch from Thursday, May 11 to Friday, June 16 where they were in first place for 37 straight days only to be eclipsed by the Cleveland Indians in the midst of a four game sweep on Saturday, June 17.

3. A big key to the Twins success has been their ability to win one-run games. So far this season, Paul Molitor's team is 10-5 in one run games.

4. On the flip side, the Twins have been blown out (losing by 5+ runs) 20 times, having a record of 12-20 in games decided by five runs or more.

5. The Twins have gone 22-20 against the AL Central while having a .500 record against every other team, with a record of 23-23.

Something to watch moving forward--considering the Twins Pythagorean record on baseballreference.com, based off of run differential--the Twins should have a record of 38-50 as they've been outscored by 60 runs (403-463) over the course of the season.

Now how much of that is due to these major blowouts and how much of this should warn Twins fans of a regression is to be seen but evidence of cracking was evident in June with a record of 14-15, and winning only one series since sweeping the Indians over the June 23-25 weekend.

Despite the struggles, at the break the Twins are only 2.5 games out of first place for the AL Central, and despite the team ahead of them the former AL Pennant winners, the Twins still have a chance to make a playoff push.

This sets up the Twins for an interesting deadline that will be explored in the coming weeks. Do they sell off Ervin Santana who was having a career year? Do they buy and try to patch up some of their holes in as they compete for a playoff spot? Or do they stand pat, keep the vets they could deal, and see where this team can take them knowing that they have reinforcements on the way in the coming years? Something to ponder over the coming days and weeks before the July 31st deadline.

As for tonight, enjoy the Midsummer Classic. I have the AL taking the win again as they are simply too deep in the box and on the mound for the NL to compete with this year.