Honkers take second straight versus Waterloo, winning 12-4

The Rochester Honkers used an unrelenting offense to defeat the Waterloo Bucks 12-4 on Monday night.

Led by Ethan Ibarra's 4-5 night out of the lead-off spot, every batter for the Honkers reached base in this 11 hit performance.

The Honkers offense got started in the third with an Ibarra sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Then the following inning, Jordan Hart would drive in a run on a bases loaded walk, then Michael Michalak would drive in David Noworyta with a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-0 game.

Waterloo got on the board in the bottom of the 5th, Tyler Stover drove a run in with a RBI single to center, then Zach Malis would drive in Charlie Concannon with a sac fly to make it 3-2.

Honkers starter Chia-Ching Ho (1-1) had a solid start as he left after five innings allowing two runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking two.

The Honkers got a big at bat from Mike Echavia in the top of the sixth as he delivered a two-run shot to give the Honkers a 5-2 lead. The Honkers would then plate three more in the seventh, then four more in the ninth, in their eventual 12-4 win.

In all, the Honkers had 11 hits, 12 walks, including two by four players.

Kenyon Yovan relieved Ho and threw four innings allowing five hits and two unearned runs while striking out four and walking one.

The Honkers send Manny Armendariz (2-0) to the mound on Tuesday at 7:05 against the Thunder Bay Border Cats north of the border.