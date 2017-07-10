Rochester public meeting to be held on body cam policy, drone program

The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission will hold a public meeting later this month on RPD's body camera policy and drone program.

The Annual Report to the Community will be on Thursday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edison Building at 615 7th St. SW. The public will get a chance to hear updates and weigh in.

Rochester Police unveiled their new drone last month that features a camera to assess dangerous situations and a radio frequency receiver to track those who get lost. Police Chief Roger Peterson said although the drone has not seen actual deployment just yet, he expects it to be utilized in the near future.

But it's the police department's body cam policy that has been getting more community input so far.

"The body camera policy essentially says that when an officer's interacting with the public, that their camera will be on. And we can protect people's privacy because all of that data created is private data and only that person can have access to it," explained Chief Peterson. "People, particularly when they're certainly not having their best day if they're interacting with the police, that their privacy will be protected and we can balance those interests for the community."

Rochester Police also use squad car cams that are activated whenever the red lights are on.

In other police-related news, Chief Peterson said there is currently one officer on bike patrol. He hopes to have five within the next couple of months. As the population density in Rochester increases, bikes can access areas that squad cars cannot. In addition, having officers on bikes can help improve community relations.