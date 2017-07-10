City Council picks proposal for Armory future

We now have a clearer vision for the future of the Armory.

City Council met at the Committee of the Whole, Monday, to decide between two proposals and pinned one down.

They directed staff to start drafting a contract with the Castle Community Proposal for the space.

It all came down to how much the space would be used.

The other plan by Entourage Event Groups, would be used as an event center for live music and art.

The Castle proposal includes a restaurant on the first floor, and a multi-use second floor, with event space on the third.

The second floor would have an art store, record store and book store, along with a public common area and studio space for artists.

Their goal is to keep this a space that entices people to come downtown more.

"To me it's all about, and they use this word loosely, place-making. It's a place where you want to go multiple times because you don't know what you're going to see." Scott Hoss, the man behind the proposal, said. "You might be an artist, you might appreciate art or you might just see what's going on in a space where visitors will go or the public will go and people will actually be working there."

There were concerns about how parking would play out and the plan is to lease 30 spots from the city.

If you were a fan of the other option, don't worry, Council members saw the importance of that sort of space and hope to find another venue to fit it.