City Council picks proposal for Armory future - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

City Council picks proposal for Armory future

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

We now have a clearer vision for the future of the Armory.

City Council met at the Committee of the Whole, Monday, to decide between two proposals and pinned one down.

They directed staff to start drafting a contract with the Castle Community Proposal for the space.

It all came down to how much the space would be used.

The other plan by Entourage Event Groups, would be used as an event center for live music and art.

The Castle proposal includes a restaurant on the first floor, and a multi-use second floor, with event space on the third.

The second floor would have an art store, record store and book store, along with a public common area and studio space for artists.

Their goal is to keep this a space that entices people to come downtown more.

"To me it's all about, and they use this word loosely, place-making. It's a place where you want to go multiple times because you don't know what you're going to see." Scott Hoss, the man behind the proposal, said. "You might be an artist, you might appreciate art or you might just see what's going on in a space where visitors will go or the public will go and people will actually be working there."

There were concerns about how parking would play out and the plan is to lease 30 spots from the city.

If you were a fan of the other option, don't worry, Council members saw the importance of that sort of space and hope to find another venue to fit it.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester public meeting to be held on body cam policy, drone program

    Rochester public meeting to be held on body cam policy, drone program

    The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission will hold a public meeting later this month on RPD's body camera policy and drone program. The Annual Report to the Community will be on Thursday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edison Building at 615 7th St. SW.

    More >>

    The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission will hold a public meeting later this month on RPD's body camera policy and drone program. The Annual Report to the Community will be on Thursday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edison Building at 615 7th St. SW.

    More >>

  • City Council picks proposal for Armory future

    City Council picks proposal for Armory future

    We now have a clearer vision for the future of the Armory. City Council met at the Committee of the Whole, Monday, to decide between two proposals and pinned one down. They directed staff to start drafting a contract with the Castle Community Proposal for the space. 

    More >>

    We now have a clearer vision for the future of the Armory. City Council met at the Committee of the Whole, Monday, to decide between two proposals and pinned one down. They directed staff to start drafting a contract with the Castle Community Proposal for the space. 

    More >>

  • Teen raises $10,000 in 10 years for nonprofits through lemonade stand

    Teen raises $10,000 in 10 years for nonprofits through lemonade stand

    Jacob Curry's lemonade stand is unlike most others. The 16-year-old Rochester teen has set up his stand once a year over the last ten years in front of his parent's home in southwest Rochester. He thought up the idea to open the stand because he saw others doing and thought it looked like fun. Jacob and his friend, Ethan Smith, were five and six years old at the time. Back then, six-year-old Jacob knew he didn't need the money, so the two boys decided to donate ...

    More >>

    Jacob Curry's lemonade stand is unlike most others. The 16-year-old Rochester teen has set up his stand once a year over the last ten years in front of his parent's home in southwest Rochester. He thought up the idea to open the stand because he saw others doing and thought it looked like fun. Jacob and his friend, Ethan Smith, were five and six years old at the time. Back then, six-year-old Jacob knew he didn't need the money, so the two boys decided to donate ...

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Minneapolis police officer shoots two dogs in owner's backyard

    Minneapolis police officer shoots two dogs in owner's backyard

    Both dogs survived the shooting, but LeMay's medical bills are piling up (Karli Jones / GoFundMe.com)Both dogs survived the shooting, but LeMay's medical bills are piling up (Karli Jones / GoFundMe.com)

    A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...

    More >>

    A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...

    More >>

  • Rochester man accused of repeatedly terrorizing ex-girlfriend

    Rochester man accused of repeatedly terrorizing ex-girlfriend

    Renard CarterRenard Carter

    A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days.  Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.

    More >>

    A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days.  Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: One injured, meth seized after Austin shooting

    UPDATE: One injured, meth seized after Austin shooting

    A shooting injured a 23-year-old man in Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers were called to a residence on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue SW just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple shots had been fired from a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun. 

    More >>

    A shooting injured a 23-year-old man in Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers were called to a residence on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue SW just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple shots had been fired from a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun. 

    More >>

  • Organs of Charles City boy fatally injured in ATV crash donated

    Organs of Charles City boy fatally injured in ATV crash donated

    caringbridge.orgcaringbridge.org

    The organs of a 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month have been donated.  Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.

    More >>

    The organs of a 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month have been donated.  Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.

    More >>

  • Three arrested at neighboring Rochester homes as part of drug investigation

    Three arrested at neighboring Rochester homes as part of drug investigation

    Samantha Bennett, Laurie Abell and Terry HeggsSamantha Bennett, Laurie Abell and Terry Heggs

    Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes.  Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.

    More >>

    Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes.  Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.

    More >>

  • Runners honor April Sorensen 10 years after she was killed

    Runners honor April Sorensen 10 years after she was killed

    Saturday was the tenth and final "April Sorensen Memorial" half marathon. April was killed in her Rochester home 10 years ago. Her murder has yet to be solved. Approximately 160 to 170 runners came to Hayward on Saturday morning to run in Sorensen's honor. "They're a good bunch of people," said April's father, Jon Larson.  The participants ran 13 miles from Albert Lea, where April was born, to Hayward, where she was raised. Running was an activi...More >>
    Saturday was the tenth and final "April Sorensen Memorial" half marathon. April was killed in her Rochester home 10 years ago. Her murder has yet to be solved. Approximately 160 to 170 runners came to Hayward on Saturday morning to run in Sorensen's honor. "They're a good bunch of people," said April's father, Jon Larson.  The participants ran 13 miles from Albert Lea, where April was born, to Hayward, where she was raised. Running was an activi...More >>

  • Armory building decision possible Monday

    Armory building decision possible Monday

    The future of the former armory building in downtown Rochester could be decided Monday. Last month, the Rochester City Council narrowed down the possible proposals to two options: either the Castle Community Group or the Entourage Events Group/Fine Line Cafe proposals. 

    More >>

    The future of the former armory building in downtown Rochester could be decided Monday. Last month, the Rochester City Council narrowed down the possible proposals to two options: either the Castle Community Group or the Entourage Events Group/Fine Line Cafe proposals. 

    More >>

  • New sponsorship brings new name for Mariucci Arena

    New sponsorship brings new name for Mariucci Arena

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci. 

    More >>

    A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.