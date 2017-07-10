Teen raises $10,000 in 10 years for nonprofits through lemonade stand

The Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission will hold a public meeting later this month on RPD's body camera policy and drone program. The Annual Report to the Community will be on Thursday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edison Building at 615 7th St. SW.More >>
We now have a clearer vision for the future of the Armory. City Council met at the Committee of the Whole, Monday, to decide between two proposals and pinned one down. They directed staff to start drafting a contract with the Castle Community Proposal for the space.
Jacob Curry's lemonade stand is unlike most others. The 16-year-old Rochester teen has set up his stand once a year over the last ten years in front of his parent's home in southwest Rochester. He thought up the idea to open the stand because he saw others doing and thought it looked like fun. Jacob and his friend, Ethan Smith, were five and six years old at the time. Back then, six-year-old Jacob knew he didn't need the money, so the two boys decided to donate ...
A shooting injured a 23-year-old man in Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers were called to a residence on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue SW just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple shots had been fired from a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun.
A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing two people in Mason City.
A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci.
The future of the former armory building in downtown Rochester could be decided Monday. Last month, the Rochester City Council narrowed down the possible proposals to two options: either the Castle Community Group or the Entourage Events Group/Fine Line Cafe proposals.
The organs of a 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month have been donated. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.
A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...
A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.
A shooting injured a 23-year-old man in Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers were called to a residence on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue SW just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple shots had been fired from a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun.
The organs of a 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month have been donated. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.
Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes. Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.
The future of the former armory building in downtown Rochester could be decided Monday. Last month, the Rochester City Council narrowed down the possible proposals to two options: either the Castle Community Group or the Entourage Events Group/Fine Line Cafe proposals.
A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci.
