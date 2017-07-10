Teen raises $10,000 in 10 years for nonprofits through lemonade stand

Jacob Curry, 16, has received nearly $10,000 over the course of ten years

Jacob Curry's lemonade stand is unlike most others.

The 16-year-old Rochester teen has set up his stand once a year over the last ten years in front of his parent's home in southwest Rochester.

He and a friend thought up the idea to open the stand because they saw others doing and thought it looked like fun. Jacob and his friend, Ethan Smith, were five and six years old at the time.

Back then, six-year-old Jacob knew he didn't need the money, so the two boys decided to donate the money earned to the American Red Cross.

When the stand first opened in 2007, the boys raised raised around $16.10 for the nonprofit organization.

Fast forward to 2017, and Jacob's raised nearly $10,000 for various nonprofit organizations; a goal he's wanted to reach for years.

Just last year the teen raised more than $2,000 for Family Promise, a nonprofit that helps homeless and low-income families in the Rochester area.

Family Promise will also receive the money Jacob collects on Monday.

A teen raising money for others is an initiative the Rochester community is more than willing to get behind.

"I just saw the sign as I drove up here, and to think that there's young people extending themselves outside their own concerns to help the homeless and so on, this is great," said Dr. Charles Abboud, a first time customer.



"I think it's fabulous. I think it's wonderful he's doing this for a good cause," added Tasha Welch, a family friend.

It's unclear how many more years Jacob will sell his homemade lemonade. After all, he has college to think about. But his good deeds over the past decade will last longer than the six hours shift worked at the stand.



