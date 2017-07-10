Rochester man accused of repeatedly terrorizing ex-girlfriend

A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.More >>
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing two people in Mason City.More >>
A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci.More >>
The future of the former armory building in downtown Rochester could be decided Monday. Last month, the Rochester City Council narrowed down the possible proposals to two options: either the Castle Community Group or the Entourage Events Group/Fine Line Cafe proposals.More >>
The organs of a 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month have been donated. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...More >>
The River City Rhapsody Drum and Bugle Corps Show returned to Rochester Sunday night. The show began at 7 p.m. at RCTC's Rochester Regional Stadium. Eight drum and bugle corps from across the country performed.More >>
An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin. The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW. NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window. KTTC spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt. Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...More >>
The organs of a 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month have been donated. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes. Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.More >>
The River City Rhapsody Drum and Bugle Corps Show returned to Rochester Sunday night. The show began at 7 p.m. at RCTC's Rochester Regional Stadium. Eight drum and bugle corps from across the country performed.More >>
