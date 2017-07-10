Rochester man accused of repeatedly terrorizing ex-girlfriend

A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days.

Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence, causing $1,100 in damage. Additionally, a television worth $950 had been stabbed, and a pistol had also been taken.

The victim told police she had received a text the day before from her former boyfriend, threatening to damage her apartment on the 2800 block of 19th Avenue NW.

The woman said her former boyfriend had stolen her car keys the day before the burglary, while a friend waited in the car while she was shopping. He allegedly used those keys to let himself into the apartment.

Friday morning, the woman contacted police again after her ex found her sitting in her car on 8½ Street SE. He allegedly slashed two tires and keyed the side of the vehicle after she refused to roll down her window.

That night, the woman dialed 911 once again when the suspect was pounding on her apartment's front door, demanding to be let in. He wasn't there when police arrived, but officers used a social media ruse to lure him back to the apartment.

Renard Carter, 26, was finally arrested at the corner of 18th Avenue and 28th Street NW, not far from the apartment. Carter faces a felony terroristic threats charge, and a gross misdemeanor domestic assault charge. Police said he could also face more charges, including stalking.

Carter denied all accusations.