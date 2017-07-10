Jury selection set for man's trial in Mason City slayings - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Jury selection set for man's trial in Mason City slayings

Peter Veal

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing two people in Mason City.

The trial of 31-year-old Peter Veal, of Lake Mills, has been moved to Fort Dodge because of pretrial publicity.

Veal has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of the attempted murder of a witness. Officers sent to a Mason City home in November to check reports of a shooting found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars.

In May a judge ruled that Veal was mentally competent to stand trial. The ruling came less than three months after Veal was found not mentally fit to stand trial and was sent to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment.

  Rochester man accused of repeatedly terrorizing ex-girlfriend

    Rochester man accused of repeatedly terrorizing ex-girlfriend

    Renard Carter

    A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days.  Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.

    A man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his ex-girlfriend over the course of several days.  Rochester Police said they first received a call from the 26-year-old Rochester woman after she arrived home last Tuesday to find her apartment burglarized, with bleach thrown throughout the residence.

  New sponsorship brings new name for Mariucci Arena

    New sponsorship brings new name for Mariucci Arena

    Photo: MGN Online

    A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci. 

    A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci. 

