Jury selection set for man's trial in Mason City slayings

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing two people in Mason City.

The trial of 31-year-old Peter Veal, of Lake Mills, has been moved to Fort Dodge because of pretrial publicity.

Veal has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of the attempted murder of a witness. Officers sent to a Mason City home in November to check reports of a shooting found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars.

In May a judge ruled that Veal was mentally competent to stand trial. The ruling came less than three months after Veal was found not mentally fit to stand trial and was sent to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment.

