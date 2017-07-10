New sponsorship brings new name for Mariucci Arena

A new sponsorship between the University of Minnesota and 3M will bring a new name to the Gophers' hockey arena. Gopher Athletics announced Monday that Mariucci Arena will now be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The naming rights come as part of a 14-year, $11.2 million sponsorship between the U of M and 3M, the U said in a statement Monday.

In the statement, John Mariucci Jr. said on behalf of the Mariucci family, "Our father and grandfather was a life-long Minnesotan, and would have been thrilled to see 3M showing so much support for the University and for men's hockey. To have 3M, one of Minnesota's most respected and well-known brands, be a part of the rich history of Gopher hockey and the Mariucci legacy is exciting. We are happy that 3M and the U felt it was important to continue honoring our father and grandfather's legacy and kept the Mariucci name tied to the arena. It's a privilege for our family to be so closely associated with two of Minnesota's most recognizable and important institutions."