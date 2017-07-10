Armory building decision possible Monday

The future of the former armory building in downtown Rochester could be decided Monday.

Last month, the Rochester City Council narrowed down the possible proposals to two options: either the Castle Community Group or the Entourage Events Group/Fine Line Cafe proposals.

The Castle Community Group would transform the armory into an arts and community center.

Entourage Events envisions a space for live entertainment.

The debate will continue Monday at the Committee of the Whole meeting, although a development group out of Dallas has asked for a delay in discussion so it can submit its own proposal. It's not clear if the council will agree to the delay.