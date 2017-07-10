Honkers 6-4 win over Waterloo gives Rochester 2-1 record over weekend

The Rochester Honkers three-run comeback ended the weekend on a high note as their 6-4 victory helped them improve to 3-2 and kept them in a six-way tie for first place in the second half.

Honkers starter Michael Stryffeler gave up runs right away as an error by center fielder Griffin Neuer on a Tyler Stover's RBI single allowed Drew Greenwood to score. Then two batters later, Charlie Concannon drove a single up the middle to score Zach Malis, but Tyler Stover was thrown out at home by Neuer to hold the deficit to 2-0.

Stryffeler and Bucks starter Zachary McLeod traded zeroes until the fifth when Stryffeler allowed his second earned run of the day, third overall, on Drew Greenwood's sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

The Honkers got their offense going in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of unearned runs, to make it 3-2 and then had the major breakthrough in the bottom of the seventh.

Their first run of the inning came on a bases loaded walk by Ryan Fitzpatrick to knot the score at three. Two batters later, Ethan Ibarra would single to center to drive in the go-ahead run in Johnathan Fleek to make it 4-3.

After Alex Hernandes came in for Tyler Booth, Chris Ceballos would hit a single to left, that would sore Zach Zubia and Ryan Fitzpatrick to give the Honkers a 6-3 lead.

Waterloo would plate one run in the ninth off of Garrett Cobb, but he would escape out of the bases loaded two-out jam, by retiring Malis on a flyout to right for the save, his seventh, and the Honkers victory.

Joe Willis (1-0) was given the win for his three scoreless innings in relief, while Booth (0-1) was dealt the loss as he allowed four runs, only one earned, in his one inning.

The Honkers are back at it Monday as they play the Bucks in Waterloo at 6:35 at Riverfront Stadium, with Chia-Ching Ho (0-1) facing Zachary Patterson (1-3).