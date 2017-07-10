Twins limp into break, losing two straight to Orioles

The Minnesota Twins were unable to end the first half of the season on a high note, losing their second straight Sunday to Baltimore 11-5.

Kyle Gibson (L, 5-7) got hit early Sunday. Adam Jones started the scoring off by blasting a home run over the center field wall to give Baltimore a 3-0 lead.

Then in the second, the Orioles tacked on two more, with Caleb Joseph's RBI double, and Seth Smith's RBI single to give them a 5-0 lead.

The Twins were able to fight back in the bottom of the second, scoring four of their own. Brian Dozier got things started as he drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 5-1. Following Dozier, Robbie Grossman came up and drove a single to left, to score two more, making it 5-3. Following Grossman, Max Kepler would line a double to right scoring Dozier, and making it a 5-4 game.

Gibson got roughed up again two innings later. In the top of the fifth, Jones got Gibson for his second home run of the day to make it 6-4, then after a single by Mark Trumbo, Gibson was relieved by Tyler Duffey. Duffey then gave up a single to Trey Mancini, and after a wild pitch, and a Hyun Soo Kim ground out, Caleb Joseph hit a two-run single to right field to make it 8-4, closing the book on Gibson.

Following Joseph, Ruben Tejada lined a double to left, to score Joseph and make it a 9-4 game.

Gibson on the day went four innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, while walking two and striking out one.

Baltimore would score two more in the top of the eighth and the Twins would put one more on the board in the bottom half of the inning, but couldn't muster anymore as they lost 11-5.

Ubaldo Jimenez (W, 4-4) was given the win for his five inning start.

The Twins go into the All-Star break with a record of 45-43, 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians for first place in the AL Central.

Player of the Series

Max Kepler takes "Player of the Series" honors for the final series of the first half, as he put up a pair of 2-4's in his two starts during the three game set. In Friday's game, Kepler's 2-4 included two runs scored and an RBI, and on Sunday, his 2-4 included an RBI once again,, as he hit a double and a triple.