River City Rhapsody Drum and Bugle Corps Show returns to Rochester

The River City Rhapsody Drum and Bugle Corps Show returned to Rochester Sunday night.

The show began at 7 p.m. at RCTC's Rochester Regional Stadium.

Eight drum and bugle corps from across the country performed, including the reigning champion Bluecoats from Canton, Ohio, and the Blue Stars from La Crosse, Wis.

"Each group has about 150 members. And they're going to see pageantry art at its highest level," said Brad Furlano, executive director for Blue Stars. "They'll be brass, percussion, color guard. They'll be drill formations. There will be props. There will be costuming. It really is a Broadway show and a marching band halftime show all combined into one. It's really a spectacle unlike any other."

For the past several years, River City Rhapsody had been a part of Rochesterfest. But because of a summer tour, performers were not available, so the event was scheduled for Sunday night.