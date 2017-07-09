Organs of Charles City boy fatally injured in ATV crash donated

The organs of a 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month have been donated.

Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.

His parents, Lenny and Wendy Luft, said Logan's organs went to five individuals.

Logan Luft won't be able to pursue his dream of winning a state wrestling title, but a friend who won two titles plans to donate his medals so Logan can be buried with them. Logan Luft had been part of the Immortal Athletes Wrestling Club in Waverly.

The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.