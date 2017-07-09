Charles City boy fatally injured in ATV crash donates his organs - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Charles City boy fatally injured in ATV crash donates his organs

Posted:
caringbridge.org caringbridge.org
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP & KTTC) -

A 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month has donated his organs. 

Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4

His parents, Lenny and Wendy Luft, said Logan's organs went to five different individuals.

Logan Luft won't be able to pursue his dream of winning a state wrestling title, but a friend who won two titles plans to donate his medals so Logan can be buried with them. Logan Luft had been part of the Immortal Athletes Wrestling Club in Waverly.

The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.

