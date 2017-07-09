Charles City boy fatally injured in ATV crash donates his organs

A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...More >>
A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...More >>
The River City Rhapsody Drum and Bugle Corps Show returned to Rochester Sunday night. The show began at 7 p.m. at RCTC's Rochester Regional Stadium. Eight drum and bugle corps from across the country performed.More >>
The River City Rhapsody Drum and Bugle Corps Show returned to Rochester Sunday night. The show began at 7 p.m. at RCTC's Rochester Regional Stadium. Eight drum and bugle corps from across the country performed.More >>
A 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month has donated his organs. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
A 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month has donated his organs. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin. The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW. NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window. KTTC spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt. Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.More >>
An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin. The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW. NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window. KTTC spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt. Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.More >>
A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...More >>
A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...More >>
A weekend of blues music, food and drinks with a twist. The Hambone Music Festival kicks off this weekend, with a goal of promoting blues music. Organizers believe it's the root of much of the music we hear today. They hope that by exposing people to the history of blues, they can preserve it for later generations.More >>
A weekend of blues music, food and drinks with a twist. The Hambone Music Festival kicks off this weekend, with a goal of promoting blues music. Organizers believe it's the root of much of the music we hear today. They hope that by exposing people to the history of blues, they can preserve it for later generations.More >>
A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...More >>
A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard. Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs. The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog. A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well. Both dogs ran ...More >>
A 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month has donated his organs. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
A 15-year-old Iowa boy fatally injured in an ATV crash earlier this month has donated his organs. Logan Luft, of Charles City, was pronounced brain dead on Wednesday after an ATV accident on July 4.More >>
Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes. Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.More >>
Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes. Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.More >>
A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.More >>
A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...More >>
A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...More >>