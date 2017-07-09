Minneapolis police officer shoots two dogs in owner's backyard

A Minneapolis police officer shot two dogs in their owner's fenced-in backyard.

Jennifer LeMay, the dogs owner, posted the surveillance video to Facebook Sunday morning. According to LeMay's GoFundMe account, the two pit bulls were service dogs.

The first dog could be seen approaching the officer. That's when the policeman backed away and shot the dog.

A second dog also came into view, and the officer appeared to shoot that dog as well.

Both dogs ran away, the officer climbed the fence, and left the yard.

According to KARE 11, a police report stated that "two large size pit bulls charged at officer" before he fired at them. Police said they were responding to a residential burglary alarm.

The Minneapolis Police Department issued a statement on Facebook that said: “We are aware of the recent incident involving MPD officers responding to an audible residential burglary alarm and while at this call an MPD officer discharged their firearm, striking two dogs belonging to the homeowner. Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation that is completed by the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit. We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer's body camera video. We have reached out to the owner of the dogs and will continue to do so during the investigation. At this time there is no further information we can release."

Lemay said on Facebook that one dog, Rocko, is doing okay after surgery, but the extent of his injuries still need to be closely observed. She says the vet is more worried about the other dog, Ciroc. She claimed the vet said Ciroc's injuries were worse than what the x-ray showed. He has a fractured jaw that requires a special surgeon to place pins and plates.

