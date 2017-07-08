Minnesota mental health hotline closing Friday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota mental health hotline closing Friday

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom

A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons.

For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms.

Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News  callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday.

The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection has seen a "significant" jump in the number of calls this year. So far this year the line has had about 20,000 calls.

The call center is closing because of overall losses and insufficient funds to pay counselors.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that Crisis Connection operates will also be going away. Its calls will be routed elsewhere.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Austin home hit with bullets early Saturday morning

    Austin home hit with bullets early Saturday morning

    An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin. The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW. NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window. KTTC spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt. Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.

    More >>

    An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin. The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW. NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window. KTTC spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt. Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.

    More >>

  • Minnesota agencies crack down on speeding

    Minnesota agencies crack down on speeding

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online
    Law enforcement from 300 Minnesota agencies have started a speeding enforcement campaign that runs through July 23. The state's two-week crackdown coincides with a national effort and is paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 92 people died in speed-related crashes in 2016, an 18 percent increase from 78 fatalities in 2015. The department says speeding accounts for about 1 in 5 motor vehicle deaths ...More >>
    Law enforcement from 300 Minnesota agencies have started a speeding enforcement campaign that runs through July 23. The state's two-week crackdown coincides with a national effort and is paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 92 people died in speed-related crashes in 2016, an 18 percent increase from 78 fatalities in 2015. The department says speeding accounts for about 1 in 5 motor vehicle deaths ...More >>

  • Minnesota mental health hotline closing Friday

    Minnesota mental health hotline closing Friday

    A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News  callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...

    More >>

    A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News  callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • On The Road: Drive-in movie theater returns to Spring Valley after nearly 30 years

    On The Road: Drive-in movie theater returns to Spring Valley after nearly 30 years

    History repeats itself in Spring Valley, allowing some to re-live their teenage years. On Saturday, Spring Valley is home to a revival of the drive-in movie theater, something to be passed on from one generation to the next. 

    More >>

    History repeats itself in Spring Valley, allowing some to re-live their teenage years. On Saturday, Spring Valley is home to a revival of the drive-in movie theater, something to be passed on from one generation to the next. 

    More >>

  • Three arrested at neighboring Rochester homes as part of drug investigation

    Three arrested at neighboring Rochester homes as part of drug investigation

    Samantha Bennett, Laurie Abell and Terry HeggsSamantha Bennett, Laurie Abell and Terry Heggs

    Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes.  Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.

    More >>

    Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes.  Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.

    More >>

  • Two hurt after SUV crashes into train in Faribault

    Two hurt after SUV crashes into train in Faribault

    Two people were hurt when a SUV crashed into a train in Faribault. The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. Initial investigation indicates a 2011 Infinity SUV, driven by 49-year-old Shan Roehrick, was southbound on 2nd Ave NE when it struck a train boxcar backing across 2nd Avenue NW. Roehrick, the SUV's driver, was the only person inside the vehicle.  A railroad employee on board the train, 26-year-old Damien North-O'Brien, was injured along with Roehrick. Both...More >>
    Two people were hurt when a SUV crashed into a train in Faribault. The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. Initial investigation indicates a 2011 Infinity SUV, driven by 49-year-old Shan Roehrick, was southbound on 2nd Ave NE when it struck a train boxcar backing across 2nd Avenue NW. Roehrick, the SUV's driver, was the only person inside the vehicle.  A railroad employee on board the train, 26-year-old Damien North-O'Brien, was injured along with Roehrick. Both...More >>

  • Dayton expresses support for police after blowback

    Dayton expresses support for police after blowback

    Gov. Mark DaytonGov. Mark Dayton
    Gov. Mark Dayton is stressing his support for police officers after facing backlash for his handling of the death of a black man shot and killed by an officer last year. Thursday was the first anniversary of the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Castile, who was black, was shot and killed by Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop last July. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month. Dayton gathered with Castile's family members and pushed to name a new police training fund i...More >>
    Gov. Mark Dayton is stressing his support for police officers after facing backlash for his handling of the death of a black man shot and killed by an officer last year. Thursday was the first anniversary of the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Castile, who was black, was shot and killed by Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop last July. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month. Dayton gathered with Castile's family members and pushed to name a new police training fund i...More >>

  • Police: SUV runs over motorcyclist in SE Rochester crash

    Police: SUV runs over motorcyclist in SE Rochester crash

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.  Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station. 

    More >>

    An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.  Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station. 

    More >>

  • Teen killed in Millville ATV accident

    Teen killed in Millville ATV accident

    A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.

    More >>

    A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Two dogs reported stolen in Rochester returned to owner

    UPDATE: Two dogs reported stolen in Rochester returned to owner

    Police are investigating after two dogs were stolen from a southeast Rochester home.  Rochester Police said a homeowner on the 900 block of 17½ Street SE let her two chihuahuas out into the fenced backyard sometime around 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating after two dogs were stolen from a southeast Rochester home.  Rochester Police said a homeowner on the 900 block of 17½ Street SE let her two chihuahuas out into the fenced backyard sometime around 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Charles City boy declared brain dead after ATV accident

    Charles City boy declared brain dead after ATV accident

    A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.

    More >>

    A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.