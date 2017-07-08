UPDATE: One injured, meth seized after Austin shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: One injured, meth seized after Austin shooting

By KTTC Newsroom
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

A shooting injured a 23-year-old man in Austin early Saturday morning. 

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers were called to a residence on the 800 block of 2nd Avenue SW just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple shots had been fired from a shotgun and a 9 mm handgun. 

Krueger said Jesus Ybarra was shot in the left leg. He is currently under armed guard at a medical facility. 

Krueger said the victim and potential witnesses have not been cooperative.

Officers did carry out two search warrants at other properties.

At one of those residences, 296.5 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $20,000 was recovered. Ybarra claimed ownership of the drugs. 

A loaded shotgun was found at the second residence. Its ammunition matched the crime scene.

Krueger said Nicholas Ammesmaki, 22, was at one of the residences, and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

PREVIOUS STORY: An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin.

The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW.

NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window.

Errebhi spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt.

Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.

