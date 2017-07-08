Austin home hit with bullets early Saturday morning

An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin.

The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW.

NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window.

Errebhi spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt.

Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.