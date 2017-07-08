Austin home hit with bullets early Saturday morning

An overnight shooting rocked a seemingly quiet neighborhood in Austin. The shooting happened at the 800 block of 2nd Ave. SW. NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi was on the scene and saw three large bullet holes on the side of the house and on the window. KTTC spoke with a resident of the home and was told no one was hurt. Austin Police and the Mower County Sheriff's Office are not releasing any information about the incident at this time.More >>
A Minnesota mental health hotline is closing Friday for financial reasons. For nearly 50 years, Crisis Connection had connected Minnesotans with local psychiatrists and counselors as well as first-responders and emergency rooms. Matt Eastwood is CEO of Canvas Health, which operates Crisis Connection. Eastwood tells Minnesota Public Radio News callers will reach a voicemail message starting Friday. The service took about 50,000 calls last year. Eastwood says Crisis Connection ...More >>
A weekend of blues music, food and drinks with a twist. The Hambone Music Festival kicks off this weekend, with a goal of promoting blues music. Organizers believe it's the root of much of the music we hear today. They hope that by exposing people to the history of blues, they can preserve it for later generations.More >>
A Minnesota health insurance company and the state's largest pediatric hospital system have settled a stalemate affecting about 66,000 patients. Children's Minnesota and Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced a new three-year contract agreement Friday. The two sides could not make a deal before Wednesday's deadline, making Children's Minnesota an out-of-network provider for Blue Cross patients. The new agreement restores in-network access to Children's Minnes...More >>
History repeats itself in Spring Valley, allowing some to re-live their teenage years. On Saturday, Spring Valley is home to a revival of the drive-in movie theater, something to be passed on from one generation to the next.More >>
Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes. Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.More >>
An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
Police are investigating after two dogs were stolen from a southeast Rochester home. Rochester Police said a homeowner on the 900 block of 17½ Street SE let her two chihuahuas out into the fenced backyard sometime around 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.More >>
