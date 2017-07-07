8th annual Hambone Music Festival rocks out in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

8th annual Hambone Music Festival rocks out in Rochester

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A weekend of blues music, food and drinks with a twist.

The Hambone Music Festival kicks off this weekend, with a goal of promoting blues music. 

Organizers believe it's the root of much of the music we hear today.

They hope that by exposing people to the history of blues, they can preserve it for later generations.

Not only that but they're raising money for the VonWald Youth Group Home to get them instruments and teach the kids how to use them.

"We donate money to them and it will help them replenish their musical equipment and musical books anything that those kids need up there," Brenda Guitreau, with the Hambone Music Festival, said. "Because music is a universal language, it doesn't matter what ethnic background you are, if you can speak English, if you can not, music is the number one thing."

The fun continued until midnight Friday and resumed Saturday at noon with music workshops. and more music from 1 p.m .to 10:30. 

If you want to check it out, tickets are 15 dollars a day or 25 for both days.

