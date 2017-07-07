Two hurt after SUV crashes into train in Faribault

Two people were hurt when a SUV crashed into a train in Faribault.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

Initial investigation indicates a 2011 Infinity SUV, driven by 49-year-old Shan Roehrick, was southbound on 2nd Ave NE when it struck a train boxcar backing across 2nd Avenue NW.

Roehrick, the SUV's driver, was the only person inside the vehicle.

A railroad employee on board the train, 26-year-old Damien North-O'Brien, was injured along with Roehrick.

Both victims were airlifted from the scene to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries and conditions is unknown.

Faribault Police and the Minnesota State Patrol Reconstruction Unit are continuing the investigation.

Criminal charges at this time are unknown as the case is ongoing.

