Drive-in movie theater returns to Spring Valley after nearly 30 years

History repeats itself in Spring Valley, allowing some to re-live their teenage years. On Saturday, Spring Valley is home to a revival of the drive-in movie theater, something to be passed on from one generation to the next.

A couple of years ago, Greg Melartin decided to a drive-in after talking to a couple of businesses on how to go about doing it.

"My grandparents, my aunts, my uncles, all of them, my mom...they all have stories about people sneaking in to the drive-ins, going to the drive-ins, filling up trunks, sneaking in through the woods," said Melartin. "And, you know, my generation doesn't. My child's generation wouldn't have a chance so I figured it'd be a cool thing to, you know, give them stories to tell their children and their grandchildren."

The drive-in movie theater had been a staple of Spring Valley's landscape for 5 decades, from 1933 to 1988. It was the place to go in the summer time, and people in this community did anything to catch their favorite movies; from covering people in the backseat of the car with blankets, to sneaking in through the woods or corn fields to avoid paying the full price for the tickets.

"We even put people in the trunk and then when we got in there we'd open up the trunk and they'd climb out," said Barb Osterhuse. "It was a ball."

:"My dad and my mom, they used to go all the time. They had their own little gang," said Kelcy Mitchell. "My dad was kind of the naughty one, you know, they'd hide in the trunk then try to get in and everything."

The drive-in theater wasn't just for watching movies, people came to mix and mingle and get to know others too.

"People from the entire area would gather, and we would spend as much time socializing as we would actually watching the movie, if you can imagine that," said Jeff Thauwald. "When I was a young man which was back in the 60's, the drive-in theater was really, really the place to go in the summer time."

Spring Valley residents seem to be glad that it's coming back.

"I have 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and most of the great-grandchildren are gonna be there to see the movie," said Osterhuse. "I'm really excited, the whole family coming and seeing how much fun it was."

The movie on the big screen on Saturday is Grease. There will also be a car show, live music, flea market and pin-up show, all for free.