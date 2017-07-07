Drive-in movie theater returns to Spring Valley after nearly 30 years

Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes. Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.More >>
A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.More >>
Police are investigating after two dogs were stolen from a southeast Rochester home. Rochester Police said a homeowner on the 900 block of 17½ Street SE let her two chihuahuas out into the fenced backyard sometime around 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station.More >>
The side of a house caught on fire while a man was grilling Thursday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
An annual summer concert series that brings huge crowds to the banks of the Zumbro will return for the 26th year this weekend. Sunday marks the beginning of the 2017 Down By the Riverside series.More >>
