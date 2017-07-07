Byron grill fire causes thousands of dollars in damage

Police are investigating after two dogs were stolen from a southeast Rochester home. Rochester Police said a homeowner on the 900 block of 17½ Street SE let her two chihuahuas out into the fenced backyard sometime around 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes. Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit.More >>
You might not think pottery would be selling for thousands of dollars, but in Red Wing, they're doing just that with important pieces of their history with the 40th Annual Red Wing Collector's Society Member Auction.More >>
The side of a house caught on fire while a man was grilling Thursday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
An annual summer concert series that brings huge crowds to the banks of the Zumbro will return for the 26th year this weekend. Sunday marks the beginning of the 2017 Down By the Riverside series.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton is asking that a new law enforcement training fund be named in honor of Philando Castile. Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot and killed on July 6, 2016 by former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Castile's girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.More >>
An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening. Rochester Police said a Kawasaki Racer motorcycle was westbound on 4th Street when a GMC Envoy pulled out from the Shell Station.More >>
A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday. The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.More >>
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
The side of a house caught on fire while a man was grilling Thursday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle wreck near Mazeppa Tuesday evening.More >>
