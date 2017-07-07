Byron grill fire causes thousands of dollars in damage

The side of a house caught on fire while a man was grilling Thursday, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The fire happened just after noon on Thursday at 410 Towne Dr. NE in Byron.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the man was grilling hot dogs on a propane grill, two feet from the home, when he stepped inside for a minute. When he came back, he found large flames in the grill, the propane tank and part of the house's vinyl siding. The man grabbed a garden hose and was able to put out the fire before the fire department arrived.

Authorities said the damage is estimated to be at least a couple thousand dollars.

Authorities also said when grilling, residents should leave plenty of clearance between the house and grill and not leave the grill unattended.