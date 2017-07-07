Three arrested at neighboring Rochester homes as part of drug investigation

Three people are facing drug charges after search warrants were carried out at neighboring Rochester homes.

Rochester Police said the busts were part of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Interdiction Unit. Police searched the homes at 724 and 726 10th Ave. SE at 9:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrested two women living at the residence at 724 10th Ave. SE. Samantha Bennett, 34, and Laurie Abell, 56, face 3rd degree sales of methamphetamine charges connected to an earlier part of the investigation.

Police found drugs inside the home next door at 726 10th Ave SE, but did not arrest anyone living there.

However, a canine searching a vehicle in the driveway of the 726 residence found 40 grams of marijuana and synthetic marijuana ready to be sold. The man inside the vehicle, Terry Heggs, 33, of Rochester, was arrested. Heggs faces a 5th degree sales of synthetic marijuana charge.

Police said Heggs was arrested for the same charge last week, and had at least two pending cases against him before Thursday's arrest.