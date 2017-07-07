Two dogs reported stolen from SE Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Two dogs reported stolen from SE Rochester

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are investigating after two dogs were stolen from a southeast Rochester home. 

Rochester Police said a homeowner on the 900 block of 17½ Street SE let her two chihuahuas out into the fenced backyard sometime around 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday. When the homeowner went back outside to feed the dogs, they were gone.

The two chihuahuas are white with brown spots. 

Anyone with information should contact police.

