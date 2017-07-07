Down By the Riverside concert series returns for 2017 season

An annual summer concert series that brings huge crowds to the banks of the Zumbro will return for the 26th year this weekend. Sunday marks the beginning of the 2017 Down By the Riverside series.

Minnesota's The Morning Kings will open the concert at 7 p.m. The band is known for their innovative rock with a bit of funk and organized jam.

Then, the main attraction, rock band The Spin Doctors, will take the stage. Their 1991 album "Pocket Full of Kryptonite" was a five-time platinum break through that featured the hit song "Two Princes".

The free concerts of the Down By the Riverside series are performed at Mayo Park on Sunday nights through August 13.