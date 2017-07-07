Honkers lose to St. Cloud 7-4

The Rochester Honkers were in St. Cloud Thursday, but they couldn't come away with a victory as they lose 7-4.

The Honkers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, with Johnathan Fleek's RBI single driving in Kenyon Yovan, and Ethan Ibarra grounded into a fielder's choice but scored Zeke Pinkham to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Honkers' two run lead turned into a two run deficit, as the Rox put up a four spot on Twin starter Hunter Sullivan. Michael Busch started things off with an RBI triple to drive in Keaton Kringlen to make it 2-1, Daniel Schneemann then drove in Busch with an RBI single to knot it at two. Following Schneemann stealing second, Cameron Blaquiere knocked a double to drive Schneemann in and give St. Cloud the 3-2 lead. Lastly, Cameron Eden knocked a fly ball to center, deep enough to drive in Blaquiere and give the Rox a 4-2 lead.

In the fifth, the Rox would score an unearned run as Kringlen would score on an error by left-fielder Keaton Zickefoose to make it 5-2. That knocked Sullivan from the game after 4.1 innings, giving up five runs, four earned on nine hits, while walking three and striking out three.

The Honkers scored runs in the seventh and eight to make it a one-run game, but Honkers relief pitchers Spencer Johnson and Jacob Green would give up two runs in the eighth putting the game out of reach.

Rox starter Aaron Rozek got the win for his seven innings, improving to 5-0 on the season, giving up three runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking four.

Sullivan was dealt the loss to drop to 3-2.

The Honkers will look to bounce back Friday night in Rochester, as they take the field at 7:05 against the Eau Claire Express at Mayo Field.