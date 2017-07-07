Twins' six-run third carries them to 6-4 victory against Baltimore

A six-run third inning, provided just enough for the Minnesota Twins as they were able to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 at Target Field.

With Jose Berrios (W, 8-2) on the mound, Mark Trumbo took him deep in the second, a two-run shot in the second to make it 2-0.

But in the bottom of the third the Twins put up that crooked number on Orioles Starter Dylan Bundy (L, 8-8).

Miguel Sano drove in the first run, singling to right to drive in Jason Castro to make it 2-1.

The next batter, Max Kepler, gave the Twins the lead driving in Byron Buxton and Robbie Grossman with a single of his own to make it a 3-2.

Next up Eduardo Escobar tripled to right to score Sano and Kepler and make it a 5-2 game. Eddie Rosario then took a walk, and Jorge Polanco then grounded into a force out to score Escobar and give the Twins the 6-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth Paul Janish would ground out to third but it would allow Trey Mancini to score to make it 6-3 game.

Berrios was able to keep the the Orioles off the board for the next two innings but in the sixth, Hyun Soo Kim hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4.

Berrios was done after six innings, as he allowed four runs, three earned, with seven hits and four strikeouts.

On the other side Dylan Bundy only lasted five innings, giving up six runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.

The Twins bullpen took over and despite allowing a hit in each of the final three innings, Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers, and Brandon Kintzler shut things down, with Kintzler working around a one-out hit to secure his 23rd save of the year.

The Twins and Orioles have game two of their three game series Friday night at 7:10 with Felix Jorge (1-0) making his second professional start, against Kevin Gausman (5-7).