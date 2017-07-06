Red Wing Collectors Society celebrates 40th anniversary

You might not think pottery would be selling for thousands of dollars.

In Red Wing they're doing just that with important pieces of their history.

These pieces were used back in the day like normal storage for food or water before refrigeration.

Others were plates or lamps, originally relatively cheap, today not so much.

For example a Potter's Excursion jug was sold for 62 hundred dollars.

A holy water jug was so rare, organizers have never seen it before and have no idea how much it's worth.

This pottery was all made here in Red Wing between 1877 and 1967 so there's a special connection to the community.

And now on the 40th anniversary of the collectors society, the pieces are special but it's the people that make the difference.

"More important now in the 40th anniversary of the society i think it's about the people about the friendships about the relationships that these members form, we really heard that today at our keynote because everyone really talked about the friendships that members have formed."

Now the auction Thursday was only for members.

Non-members will get a chance to fill out their collection Saturday there, at the national guard armory in Red Wing.