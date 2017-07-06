Dayton requests new law enforcement training fund be named in Castile's memory

Gov. Mark Dayton says the new funding is an important and positive step forward to begin healing

Valerie Castile, Philando's mother, says we "need to learn to communicate with each other"

Governor Mark Dayton is asking that a new law enforcement training fund be named in honor of Philando Castile.

Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot and killed on July 6, 2016 by former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Castile's girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook.

Yanez was acquitted of all charges in St. Paul last month.

Minnesota legislators set aside $12 million this year to enhance the safety of all Minnesotans as well as law enforcement.

Dayton hopes the money will help better police relations with citizens of all colors.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to improve our quality of relationships with one another and the institutions of our society," said the DFL governor.

Valerie Castile, Castile's mother, and other members of the Castile family joined the governor during a Thursday morning press conference at the capitol in St. Paul.

Castile's mother said that officers need the extra training. "Because at the end of the day, everyone wants to go home. The police want to go home, and the civilian wants to go home."

Valerie Castile said the world is filled with hate, when what it needs is love. "We're supposed to be one of the most intelligent species on the planet, but look at what we do to one another. We're worse off than some animals that just go around and prey on each other and kill each other."

Even though her son was killed by a police officer exactly one year ago, she showed no sign of animosity towards law enforcement. She told a room of reporters that "we need the police" because the "world would be chaotic if we didn't have them."

But when it comes to the point of miscommunication, according to Castile's mother, there's still work to be done.

Ultimately, the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board has the final say in what to call the new $12 million in funding, but will more than likely be approved.

Castile's uncle, Clarence Castile, was one of three people appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board by Gov. Dayton Thursday morning.

