Charles City boy declared brain dead after ATV accident

A Charles City boy has been declared clinically brain dead after an ATV accident on Tuesday.

The Charles City Community School District says Logan Luft would have entered the 9th grade this fall.

According to the family's CaringBridge page, Luft suffered a severe brain injury from an ATV accident in Charles City on July 4. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

However, the family announced Wednesday that Luft was declared brain dead:

We are deeply saddened to share with everyone that at 4:54 pm [Wednesday] evening, our precious Logan was declared clinically brain dead. But with great tragedy comes great heroism. Logan Christian Luft's legacy will continue to impact others through organ donation. Logan will be kept on life support until Friday morning as his recipients are being chosen. Thank you everyone for your prayers, thoughts, and love as we prepare to say goodbye to our super hero.

Luft was a wrestler who enjoyed fishing. Counselors were available for students at Charles City Middle School on Thursday.