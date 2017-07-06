Charles City murder suspect arrested in Chicago

Chicago Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Charles City, Iowa.

According to the Charles City Police Department, Chicago Police took 36-year-old Antoine Williams into custody Wednesday night on a warrant of first-degree murder.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming Friday night at Casa Apartments on Clarkview Drive in Charles City. Police said the call came in at about 9:46 p.m.

A motive has not been released.