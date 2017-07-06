Police: SUV runs over motorcyclist in SE Rochester crash

An Elgin woman underwent surgery for injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

Rochester Police said Kayla Brotzler, 25, was riding her Kawasaki Racer motorcycle west on 4th Street at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday. She had a green light when she passed through the intersection at 11th Avenue SE.

Police said a GMC Envoy, driven by Mary Williams, 30, of Rochester, pulled out in front of Brotzler from the Shell Station.

Brotzler tried to stop the bike, but it hit the ground and she fell off. Police said the Envoy ran over Brotzler.

Brotzler suffered an open fracture to her right arm, several broken ribs, a broken clavicle and a broken jaw. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police said Brotzler's injuries were not considered life-threatening, but they did require surgery.

Williams was cited for failure to yield the right of way.