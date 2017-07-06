Canine tracks Mason City pursuit suspect - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Canine tracks Mason City pursuit suspect

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Troy Wiebke Troy Wiebke
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

A Mason City man is behind bars after allegedly evading police officers during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. 

According to Mason City Police, an officer pulled a vehicle over for a traffic offense near the Hy-Vee Drug Store on 4th Street SW just after midnight. When the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off. 

The officer was not able to catch up to the vehicle, but after a ten minute search involving multiple police officers, the vehicle was spotted near 12th Street NW and North Pierce Avenue. An officer tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but it took off once again.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned just west of 12th Street NW and North Eisenhower Avenue after it had been driven over a tire deflation device.

With the help of Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies and the Iowa State Patrol, police set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect. A Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy and his canine partner, Yeira also assisted in the search.

Yeira eventually found the driver hiding in a marshy area not far from the abandoned vehicle. 

Troy Wiebke, 42, of Mason City was arrested and is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Wiebke faces charges of unsafe entry onto a sidewalk or driveway, interference with official acts, felony eluding, passing contrary to highway markings, driving on the wrong side of a two lane highway, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to other traffic offenses. 

