Throwback Thursday: Stewartville celebrates the Fourth in 1914 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: Stewartville celebrates the Fourth in 1914

Posted:
(KTTC) -

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken in Stewartville July 4, 1914. 

    It shows a large crowd celebrating the 138th birthday of the United States in the middle of the main thoroughfare of the town.

A large American flag hangs on a wire above. 

 The flag has 48 stars. The same flag American soldiers would fight under in both world wars.

Everyone faces a large stage constructed in the middle of the road, perhaps to hear a band or a patriotic speaker.

 And while today, most people will wear shorts, t-shirts, and flip flops to Stewartville's Summerfest Grand Parade, these folks wore suits and dresses.

Several ladies in the back have parasols, a fashionable way to beat the heat at the time. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.