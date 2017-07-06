Throwback Thursday: Stewartville celebrates the Fourth in 1914

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken in Stewartville July 4, 1914. It shows a large crowd celebrating the 138th birthday of the United States in the middle of the main thoroughfare of the town.More >>
This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken in Stewartville July 4, 1914. It shows a large crowd celebrating the 138th birthday of the United States in the middle of the main thoroughfare of the town.More >>
It looks like we still don't know the fate of the historic Kutzky House, but might soon get a conclusion. The item on the City Council's docket Wednesday was whether or not to approve a demolition permit. But they didn't decide on that tonight. Two weeks prior, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended they not approve the permit and instead hold a public hearing.More >>
It looks like we still don't know the fate of the historic Kutzky House, but might soon get a conclusion. The item on the City Council's docket Wednesday was whether or not to approve a demolition permit. But they didn't decide on that tonight. Two weeks prior, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended they not approve the permit and instead hold a public hearing.More >>
The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off. The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed. In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.More >>
The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off. The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed. In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.More >>
After having the same city administrator for 40 year, City council members definitely want to make sure they get a proper replacement. City Staff has lowered the list of possibilities down to 3 finalists after they held interviews last week. Now the names aren't yet public knowledge, but they are expected to be released after the city council meeting Wednesday night.More >>
After having the same city administrator for 40 year, City council members definitely want to make sure they get a proper replacement. City Staff has lowered the list of possibilities down to 3 finalists after they held interviews last week. Now the names aren't yet public knowledge, but they are expected to be released after the city council meeting Wednesday night.More >>
It's an exciting day for Rushford-Peterson schools. The first palettes hit the ground this morning as faculty and volunteers gathered to move into the new school. Earlier this year, teachers packed up their rooms at the old school and prepared to move.More >>
It's an exciting day for Rushford-Peterson schools. The first palettes hit the ground this morning as faculty and volunteers gathered to move into the new school. Earlier this year, teachers packed up their rooms at the old school and prepared to move.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.More >>
There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.More >>
Rochester Police are searching for a potential stabbing victim after a fight outside of Dooley's Pub early Tuesday morning.More >>
Rochester Police are searching for a potential stabbing victim after a fight outside of Dooley's Pub early Tuesday morning.More >>
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
Big decisions await the Rochester City Council, as members reconvene after the July 4 holiday. Among them is likely a decision on the fate of the historic Kutzky House, after the Heritage Preservation Commission suggested a demolition permit be denied.More >>
Big decisions await the Rochester City Council, as members reconvene after the July 4 holiday. Among them is likely a decision on the fate of the historic Kutzky House, after the Heritage Preservation Commission suggested a demolition permit be denied.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
A teenage boy was killed while competing at Spring Creek Motocross Park over the weekend. A family member said on a GoFundMe Page created in his memory, Kyler Lenz, 14, died from head trauma after he was thrown from his ATV.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle wreck near Mazeppa Tuesday evening.More >>
The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle wreck near Mazeppa Tuesday evening.More >>
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
Firefighters in Austin are working to recover a body from Mill Pond Wednesday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said officers received a call about the body floating in the lagoon behind the Austin Library at 8:02 a.m.More >>
Rochester Police are searching for a potential stabbing victim after a fight outside of Dooley's Pub early Tuesday morning.More >>
Rochester Police are searching for a potential stabbing victim after a fight outside of Dooley's Pub early Tuesday morning.More >>
There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.More >>
There was a scare at Soldiers Field Park where a woman claims her purse was snatched while she sat with a friend at a picnic table Monday night.More >>
It's an exciting day for Rushford-Peterson schools. The first palettes hit the ground this morning as faculty and volunteers gathered to move into the new school. Earlier this year, teachers packed up their rooms at the old school and prepared to move.More >>
It's an exciting day for Rushford-Peterson schools. The first palettes hit the ground this morning as faculty and volunteers gathered to move into the new school. Earlier this year, teachers packed up their rooms at the old school and prepared to move.More >>
The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off. The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed. In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.More >>
The program got off to a slow start in its first year but after the program added chronic pain, it really took off. The key with medical cannabis in Minnesota is that it's smoke free and plant material is not allowed. In Rochester at Minnesota Medical Solutions, they treat around 30 patients a day.More >>
A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.More >>
A crash on Highway 63 closed both lanes of traffic Monday morning. The crash happened south of Lake City and north of Oak Center. Drivers are being detoured on Wabasha County Roads 2 and 33.More >>