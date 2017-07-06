Throwback Thursday: Stewartville celebrates the Fourth in 1914

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken in Stewartville July 4, 1914.

It shows a large crowd celebrating the 138th birthday of the United States in the middle of the main thoroughfare of the town.

A large American flag hangs on a wire above.

The flag has 48 stars. The same flag American soldiers would fight under in both world wars.

Everyone faces a large stage constructed in the middle of the road, perhaps to hear a band or a patriotic speaker.

And while today, most people will wear shorts, t-shirts, and flip flops to Stewartville's Summerfest Grand Parade, these folks wore suits and dresses.

Several ladies in the back have parasols, a fashionable way to beat the heat at the time.