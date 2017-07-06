Twins unable to sweep, lose 2-1 to Los Angeles

Ervin Santana tossed a complete game, but the Minnesota Twins offense was held to one run in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Anaheim.

The Angels jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with Kole Calhoun's solo shot with one out.

Both teams were held scoreless until the top six of the sixth when Cameron Maybin stole home on a double steal to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Twins remained scoreless as Angels starter Parker Bridwell threw six innings oh shutout baseball allowing only four hits and walking three while striking out five.

The Twins finally got on the board in the seventh, when Brian Dozier drove in Byron Buxton to make it 2-1, but Robbie Grossman couldn't advance Dozier as he struck out. Miguel Sano would drive a single up the middle to advance Dozier to third, but Max Kepler grounded out to the pitcher David Hernandez to end the inning.

The Twins couldn't reach base after that as they were shut down by Cam Bedrosian and Bud Norris, who collected his twelfth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Ervin Santana was given the loss, but he put in a great performance, throwing the complete game while allowing tow runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.

The loss kept the Twins 1.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, as they couldn't capitalize on Cleveland's loss to San Diego.

The Twins play the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night at 7:10, as Jose Berrios (7-2) faces of against Dylan Bundy (8-7) at Target Field.

Player of the Series

Byron Buxton takes the "player of the series" honors for the first time this season. Despite an 0-fer in game one on Monday, Buxton raised his average by 14 points, .195-.209, as he went 3-4 in game two, and 2-4 in game three. In game two his 3-4 performance included a home run, as well as two runs scored, and on Wednesday, he scored the only run of the game for the Twins and also stole his 16th bag of the year.