City council agrees on public hearing for Kutzky House

It looks like we still don't know the fate of the historic Kutzky House, but might soon get a conclusion.

The item on the City Council's docket Wednesday was whether or not to approve a demolition permit.

But they didn't decide on that tonight.

Two weeks prior, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended they not approve the permit and instead hold a public hearing.

After some deliberation, council members agreed to do just that, arguing that it would do no harm to give the people one last shot to speak their mind on the topic.

While they may not hear anything new, there's always the chance that someone might come up with a plan to save the house between now and then.

However council member Mark Bilderback says they need to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"When we make these agreements we need to put things into that agreement that are going to be able to be lived up to," Bilderback said. "A lot of times we talked about what we would like to see but we don't make it a condition of the project and so then we lose out and then the project will be able to go in whatever direction it wishes."

During the meeting, Bilderback said that the city council failed to protect that house.

The public hearing will be August 7th, so that gives folks around a month to try and find a last ditch solution.