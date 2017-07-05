Rochester Committee of the Whole meeting discusses city administrator and downtown parking

After having the same city administrator for 40 year, City council members definitely want to make sure they get a proper replacement.

City Staff has lowered the list of possibilities down to 3 finalists after they held interviews last week.

Now the names aren't yet public knowledge, but they are expected to be released after the city council meeting Wednesday night.

One things for sure, city council members don't want to rush the process, because this is someone who they'll work with intimately.

"This is about finding the right candidate and this is about finding someone who is going to be the leader for the staff side of our city for a long time, someone who we'll have to interact with on a regular basis," Council Member Nick Campion said. "So we want to find those individuals that are bringing the right mix of life experience and skills to the table."

As for parking, the city council recommended a request for proposals for the plot of land on the corner of Broadway and 2nd Street Northwest.

This would bring more than 500 parking spots to downtown.

However city council members wanted to see if it was possible to put affordable housing above the parking ramp.

We will know an answer to that when they receive proposals.

